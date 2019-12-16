Sunrise agrees water rights for CS project

Aim-trade Sunrise Resources has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of General Moly, providing the company with a lease of water rights to be used in the development of its CS pozzolan-perlite project.

The leased water rights are currently attached to the past-producing Liberty molybdenum mine, west of, and in the same water basin as, the project.

The company, with assistance from Liberty Moly, would apply to the Nevada Division of Water Resources for permits to enable extraction of water at the designated well-site, which is included in existing right of way applications and which are being determined by the Bureau of Land Management, alongside the mine permit application.

The lease covers an initial five-year period renewable for a further five one-year periods and covers enough water for the project's yearly projected requirements at full production rates.

“We need water for dust control and so are delighted to have secured this water lease,” said executive chairperson Patrick Cheetham.

Surnise envisages a 27-year mine life where perlite and natural pozzolan are mined from the Main Zone in years 1 to 15 with pozzolan continuing to be mined in the Tuff Zone in years 16 to 27.