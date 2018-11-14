http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.31 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 14.43 Change: 0.03
Au 1203.92 $/oz Change: 2.26
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: -7.99
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sundance increases borrowing base

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sundance increases borrowing base

14th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Sundance Energy has increased its senior secured borrowing base from $87.5-million to $122.5-million.

MD and CEO Eric McCrady said on Wednesday that the company’s pre-existing available liquidity was sufficient to support its development programmes through the second half of 2019, when Sundance anticipated to be free cash flow positive.

Advertisement

“This significant borrowing base increase will provide us with an additional liquidity cushion to run our business and is a vote of confidence from our lenders in recognition of the recent outstanding results of our development programme.”

Sundance in March this year undertook a $221.5-million acquisition and a $260-million capital raise.

Advertisement

The company acquired 21 900 acres and 1 800 bbl/d of oil equivalent in the Eagle Ford Shale, which included varying working interest in 132 wells. With the completion of the acquisition, the company has a pro-forma net reserve totalling 87.8-million barrels of oil equivalent 1P and 149.3-million barrels of oil equivalent 2P.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.413 2.033s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close