http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.70 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 13.91 Change: 0.00
Au 1304.98 $/oz Change: 1.80
Pt 906.14 $/oz Change: 16.19
 
Home / World News / Asia← Back
Gold|PERTH|Copper|Mining|PROJECT|PT Dwinad Nusa Sejahtera|SUMATRA COPPER & GOLD|Indonesia|Mining|S&P/ASX 200|Sumatra Copper|Operations|DNS
Gold||Copper|Mining|PROJECT||||||Operations|
gold|perth|copper|mining|project|pt-dwinad-nusa-sejahtera|sumatra-copper-gold|indonesia|mining-industry-term|spasx-200|sumatra-copper|operations|dns
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sumatra calls in administrators

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sumatra calls in administrators

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

11th April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Sumatra Copper & Gold on Thursday told shareholders that it would voluntarily appoint administrators after failing to raise funding to restructure its debt.

Sumatra subsidiary PT Dwinad Nusa Sejahtera (DNS), which operated the Tembang project in Indonesia, has been in discussions with its secured lenders and stakeholders to restructure its debt, but has failed to reach an agreement.

Advertisement

The lenders have also rejected a proposal to restructure Sumatra in order to release guarantees provided to DNS lenders as part of a broader restructure of the company.

Sumatra said that as these negotiations with the DNS lenders had failed, and potential new funders had specified that the restructure of the company was a condition to providing capital, the company had no alternative but to appoint administrators.

Advertisement

Sumatra added that it would continue with its efforts to resurrect the failing miner, and to restore an ASX listing.

Sumatra in June last year suspended mining operations at Tembang as mining of the lower-grade Asmar orebody became too expensive given the cost structures and the prevailing gold price.

The company’s shares were suspended from trading on the ASX in July last year

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.387 1.004s - 587pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close