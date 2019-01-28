http://www.miningweekly.com
Wescoal
Sulaiman resigns as Wescoal CEO

Waheed Sulaiman
Photo by Christo Greyling
Waheed Sulaiman

28th January 2019

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

Waheed Sulaiman has resigned as CEO and director of Wescoal with effect from January 31.

Wescoal’s board is in the process of recruiting a new CEO.

Dr HLM Mathe, currently an independent nonexecutive director, will act in the position of CEO until a suitable candidate is appointed.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

