Study elevates importance of Orion’s Jacomynspan deposit

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – A geological re-evaluation of the ultramafic intrusive hosted Jacomynspan nickel/copper/cobalt deposit, undertaken on behalf of dual-listed Orion Minerals, has highlighted important findings that elevate the importance of this district as a compelling target for exploration.

Orion MD and CEO Errol Smart commented that the geological setting of the Jacomynspan intrusive complex showed strong similarities with the Fraser range belt in Western Australia.

“We are confident that the nickel-focused exploration techniques developed during our work in the Fraser range, including the development of advanced, specialised exploration tools for intrusion-hosted mineralisation, will provide a strong basis for exploration on the highly prospective Northern Cape project areas,” he noted.

The complex also holds similarities to major nickel/copper occurrences such as Voisey’s Bay, Kabanga and Nova-Bollinger.

The geophysical targets are centered around a maiden Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant mineral resource of 6.8-million tonnes, containing 39 480 t of nickel, 22 800 t of copper and 1 800 t of cobalt at a 0.4% nickel cutoff, with grades of 0.57% nickel, 0.33% copper and 0.30% cobalt, drilled between 1971 and 2012.