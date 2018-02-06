http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1324.44 $/oz Change: -16.53
Pt 991.00 $/oz Change: -5.99
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Johannesburg|Business|Financial|Platinum|Royal Bafokeng|Bokoni Mine|Union Mine|Higher Platinum|Metal Sales Volumes
|Business|Financial|Platinum|||
johannesburg|business|financial|platinum|royal-bafokeng|bokoni-mine|union-mine|higher-platinum|metal-sales-volumes
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Stronger rand, PGM sales lift Amplats' FY17 earnings

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Stronger rand, PGM sales lift Amplats' FY17 earnings

6th February 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) expects headline earnings and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended December 31, 2017, to be at least R373-million, or 143c apiece, higher than for the 2016 financial year.

Basic earnings and basic earnings per share (EPS) were also expected to be at R126-million, or 48c apiece, higher than for the comparative period.

Advertisement

This would likely increase headline earnings and HEPS to between R3.65-billion and R4-billion and to between R13.92 apiece and R15.26 apiece, while basic earnings and EPS for the period were likely to increase to between R1.85-billion and R1.97-billion and to between 706c and 751c apiece.

The expected increase in earnings is primarily as a  result of a strong operational performance, strict cost control and higher platinum group metal sales volumes, together with a 2% increase in the rand basket price.

Advertisement

In addition, during the second half of 2017, the company valued the impact of ore stockpiles ahead of concentrators across the business, equating to R900-million post-tax in the period, to the extent that these stockpiles were expected to be used in the foreseeable future.

However, the miner pointed out that basic earnings for the period would be impacted on by attributable impairments after tax of R3.9-billion, which included R1.9-billion in respect of the associate investment in the Bafokeng Rasimone platinum mine owing to the decline in the Royal Bafokeng share price.

The disposal of the Union mine and Masa Chrome also resulted in an impairment of R1-billion, while a R200-million impairment was incurred on the funding provided to Bokoni Mine.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.541 1.288s - 310pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close