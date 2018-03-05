http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.74 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 11.96 Change: -0.04
Au 1326.53 $/oz Change: 9.01
Pt 968.00 $/oz Change: 5.29
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Africa|Coal|Eloff Mining Company|Export|Financial|Mining|Universal Coal|Africa|South Africa|Potential Increased Sales|Tony Weber
|Africa|Coal|Export|Financial|Mining||Africa|||
johannesburg|africa-company|coal|eloff-mining-company|export|financial|mining|universal-coal|africa|south-africa|potential-increased-sales|tony-weber
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Strong H1 performance motivates Universal Coal to declare a mid-year dividend

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Strong H1 performance motivates Universal Coal to declare a mid-year dividend

5th March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Given the solid financial performance in the six months to December 31, ASX-listed Universal Coal has taken the decision to reward shareholders, declaring an interim dividend of A$0.01 a share unfranked.

This came on the back of net profit after tax having increased substantially to A$14.1-million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) having increased by 162% to A$29.6-million for the six months under review.

Advertisement

Earnings a share were A$0.02 apiece.

The strong financial performance was underpinned by solid coal sales of 2.3-milion tonnes, with 1.96-million tonnes being domestic sales and 370 000 t being export sales generated from the company's two operating mines in South Africa - Kangala Colliery and New Clydesdale Colliery (NCC).

Advertisement

"This has been a game-changing half[-year] for Universal Coal with our two producing coal mines delivering an exceptional financial result, positive cash flows, and thus more dividends for shareholders. We also completed the acquisition of an additional 51% of Eloff Mining Company, which will deliver potential increased sales and longevity to Kangala in the future.

"Our strategy of becoming a midtier, multimine coal producer remains well and truly on track, underpinned by a healthy balance sheet and a pipeline of organic growth and attractive acquisition opportunities that will strengthen our production profile and revenue streams. With improved market conditions for the coal sector, we are progressing numerous opportunities to deliver more shareholder value," CEO Tony Weber said on Monday.

The miner said its performance during the half-year would further allow the company to continue delivering revenue and earnings growth for the full year and to meet coal sales targets.

The company expects to achieve its full year sales target of 4.6-million tonnes for the year ended June 30.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.383 1.246s - 610pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close