Stratex appoints new CFO, company secretary

30th May 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Robert Smeeton has been appointed CFO and company secretary of Aim-listed Stratex International, succeeding Perry Atwood, who is retiring, effective June 4.

"Atwood has played a critical role in the development and success of Stratex since joining in 2005. I wish him well in his retirement,” chairperson Peter Addison said in a statement on Wednesday.

Smeeton, who is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, was, until recently, group FD of Aim-listed Universe Group.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

