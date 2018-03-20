http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.77 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 12.00 Change: 0.02
Au 1313.35 $/oz Change: 4.57
Pt 950.50 $/oz Change: 8.50
 
Home / World News / Europe← Back
Cornwall|Johannesburg|Consulting|Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|SRK Consulting|STRATEGIC MINERALS|System|Underground|United Kingdom|Underground Mining Project|John Peters
|Consulting|Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|System|Underground|||
cornwall|johannesburg|consulting-company|copper|exploration|mining|project|srk-consulting|strategic-minerals|system|underground|united-kingdom|underground-mining-project|john-peters
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Strategic Minerals updates Cornwall tin project resource

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Strategic Minerals updates Cornwall tin project resource

20th March 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The inferred mineral resource of the Redmoor tin/tungsten project, in the UK, has increased to 4.5-million tonnes, at 1% tin-equivalent, Aim-listed Strategic Minerals reported on Tuesday.

The update, established by mining consultancy SRK Consulting, is nearly double the previously reported resource for the project, which is located in Cornwall.

Advertisement

The resource comprises 0.37% tungsten, 0.25% tin and 0.57% copper.

Strategic Minerals said that the resource had been defined in the high-grade zones of the sheeted vein system (SVS), which had been confirmed over a strike length of 1 000 m for 450 m down dip and which remained open at depth over much of its length.

Advertisement

A conceptual high-grade exploration target in the SVS of between four-million tonnes and six-million tonnes with a grade of 0.9% and 1.3% tin equivalent had been identified.

"The inferred mineral resource estimate and exploration target provide another milestone on the path to the creation, again, of a working tin mine in the area. It also demonstrates the potential for the Redmoor project to host sufficient high-grade tungsten, tin and copper mineralisation to support an underground mining project. We believe that the 1.0% tin equivalent resource grade is truly world class,” commented MD John Peters.

He added that work was under way to bring the project to prefeasibility study level in 2019.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.947 1.757s - 618pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close