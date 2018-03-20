Strategic Minerals updates Cornwall tin project resource

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The inferred mineral resource of the Redmoor tin/tungsten project, in the UK, has increased to 4.5-million tonnes, at 1% tin-equivalent, Aim-listed Strategic Minerals reported on Tuesday.

The update, established by mining consultancy SRK Consulting, is nearly double the previously reported resource for the project, which is located in Cornwall.

The resource comprises 0.37% tungsten, 0.25% tin and 0.57% copper.

Strategic Minerals said that the resource had been defined in the high-grade zones of the sheeted vein system (SVS), which had been confirmed over a strike length of 1 000 m for 450 m down dip and which remained open at depth over much of its length.

A conceptual high-grade exploration target in the SVS of between four-million tonnes and six-million tonnes with a grade of 0.9% and 1.3% tin equivalent had been identified.

"The inferred mineral resource estimate and exploration target provide another milestone on the path to the creation, again, of a working tin mine in the area. It also demonstrates the potential for the Redmoor project to host sufficient high-grade tungsten, tin and copper mineralisation to support an underground mining project. We believe that the 1.0% tin equivalent resource grade is truly world class,” commented MD John Peters.

He added that work was under way to bring the project to prefeasibility study level in 2019.