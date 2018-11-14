http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.27 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 14.38 Change: 0.08
Au 1210.79 $/oz Change: 9.13
Pt 834.50 $/oz Change: -12.99
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Stornoway names new CEO; posts Q3 loss

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Stornoway names new CEO; posts Q3 loss

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Stornoway's outgoing CEO Matt Manson

14th November 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Canadian miner Stornoway Diamonds has appointed a new CEO to succeed Matt Manson on January 1, it said on Wednesday, after reporting an adjusted third-quarter net loss of C$31.7-million, sending its shares down 12% on the TSX.

Patrick Godin, currently the COO, will succeed Manson, who has been hailed as the driving force behind the acquisition, financing and development of the Renard diamond mine, in Quebec.

Advertisement

As COO, Godin has been responsible for the construction and development of both the openpit and underground mining operations at Renard.

 “Our ramp-up to design capacity at the Renard mine has now been achieved, and carat production is growing. Our product is well established in the international diamond market, and the recently completed financing transactions have strengthened the corporation’s balance sheet. Our priority going forward will be realising the full operating and cash flow potential of the business over the long term. I am confident Pat has the leadership skills required to achieve this task,” commented Manson.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Stornoway reported revenue of C$29.4-million, derived from the sale of production recovered during the second quarter, when the underground mine was still ramping up with low-grade ore.

Since attaining full design capacity in the underground mine in late August, Stornoway had achieved its best two months in terms of diamond production, with 130 000 ct recovered in September at a grade of 64 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht). Subsequent to the quarter end, 161 000 ct were recovered in October at a grade of 74 cpht.

In the third quarter, diamond production was 329 306 ct from the processing of 597 761 t of ore at an average grade of 55 ctph. Grade and carat recoveries during the quarter improved by 39% and 47%, respectively, compared with the second quarter.

Manson said that weakness in the diamond market continued, particularly in smaller and lower quality items.

“However, the Renard mine is now meeting or exceeding expectations in terms of tonnes mined, tonnes processed and carats recoveries, and we expect to come in within our revised 2018 guidance for carats produced and carats sold, albeit at the lower end of our range based on lower tonnes at a higher average grade,” he stated.

The guidance for the year is to produce between 1.35-million to 1.40-million carats, from the processing of 2.5-million tonnes of ore at a grade of 54 cpht to 56 cpht.

Stornoway traded 12% lower at C$0.22 a share by 14:30 in Toronto.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.334 0.962s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close