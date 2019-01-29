Stornoway appoints VP of operations

Quebec diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corporation has appointed Patrick Sévigny to the position of VP for operations, effective immediately.
With more than 25 years of experience in the sector, mining engineer Sévigny joined Stornoway in January 2015 as manager of mining operations at the Renard mine.
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online
