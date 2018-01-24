Stonewall working to establish maiden resource at Pilgrim's Rest project

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Preliminary metallurgical testwork on reverse circulation (RC) drill samples from gold development company Stonewall Resources' Theta Hill prospect has shown an average recovery from bottle-roll cyanidation tests of 94.9% from eight samples, with an average of 95.7% recovery from its Beta Reef and 94.7% recovery from the Lower Theta Reef.

The ASX-listed company noted on Wednesday that the recent discovery of high-grade, potential opencut gold reef, at its Theta Hill and Columbia Hill prospects combined with these preliminary results supports the plan for near-term gold production.

The prospects form part of Stonewall's TGME gold project, which is situated next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga.

"These preliminary metallurgical tests from the recent RC drilling campaign at Theta Hill show excellent recoveries for conventional milling with cyanide extraction and fit with our plans to recommence gold production using the existing carbon-in-leach plant fed with high grade, oxidised ore," said Stonewall MD Rob Thomson.

He added the company was encouraged by the high-grade drill results to date and the early testwork. Stonewall would now continue drilling to establish reserves this year, along with expanding its resource base as new discoveries continue to be made.

The direct cyanidation tests were carried out by SGS laboratory at Barberton from samples collected in the drilling campaign conducted at Theta Hill in December 2017.

These tests were designed to test likely amenability of ores to gold extraction through a conventional cyanide leaching circuit, similar to that owned by Stonewall at TGME.