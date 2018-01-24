http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1359.73 $/oz Change: 23.27
Pt 1019.00 $/oz Change: 25.38
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Pilgrim|Mining|Pilgrim's|PROJECT|Resources|Stonewall Resources|SGS Laboratory|Historical Gold Mining Town|Columbia Hill|Drilling|Rob Thomson|RC
Gold||Mining|PROJECT|Resources|||||Drilling||
gold|johannesburg|pilgrim|mining|pilgrims|project|resources|stonewall-resources|sgs-laboratory-facility|historical-gold-mining-town|columbia-hill|drilling|rob-thomson|rc
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Stonewall working to establish maiden resource at Pilgrim's Rest project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Stonewall working to establish maiden resource at Pilgrim's Rest project

24th January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Preliminary metallurgical testwork on reverse circulation (RC) drill samples from gold development company Stonewall Resources' Theta Hill prospect has shown an average recovery from bottle-roll cyanidation tests of 94.9% from eight samples, with an average of 95.7% recovery from its Beta Reef and 94.7% recovery from the Lower Theta Reef.

The ASX-listed company noted on Wednesday that the recent discovery of high-grade, potential opencut gold reef, at its Theta Hill and Columbia Hill prospects combined with these preliminary results supports the plan for near-term gold production.

Advertisement

The prospects form part of Stonewall's TGME gold project, which is situated next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga.

"These preliminary metallurgical tests from the recent RC drilling campaign at Theta Hill show excellent recoveries for conventional milling with cyanide extraction and fit with our plans to recommence gold production using the existing carbon-in-leach plant fed with high grade, oxidised ore," said Stonewall MD Rob Thomson.

Advertisement

He added the company was encouraged by the high-grade drill results to date and the early testwork. Stonewall would now continue drilling to establish reserves this year, along with expanding its resource base as new discoveries continue to be made.

The direct cyanidation tests were carried out by SGS laboratory at Barberton from samples collected in the drilling campaign conducted at Theta Hill in December 2017.

These tests were designed to test likely amenability of ores to gold extraction through a conventional cyanide leaching circuit, similar to that owned by Stonewall at TGME.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.168 1.119s - 303pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close