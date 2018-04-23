http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.07 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.34 Change: 0.02
Au 1327.11 $/oz Change: -4.69
Pt 920.50 $/oz Change: -3.20
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|New York|Alcoa|ALPHABET|Aluminium|Amazon.com|Chevron|composite|Facebook|Industrial|Microsoft|Technology|United Company RUSAL|Iran|Islamic Republic Of Iran|Russia|United States|Aluminium Producer|Oil|Oil Prices|Dow 30|FTSEurofirst 300 |NASDAQ Composite|S&P 500|Peter Kenny
Gold||Aluminium|composite|Industrial|Technology|||||
gold|new-york|alcoa|alphabet|aluminium|amazoncom|chevron|composite|facebook|industrial|microsoft|technology|united-company-rusal|iran|islamic-republic-of-iran|russia|united-states|aluminium-producer|oil|oil-prices|dow-30|ftseurofirst-300|nasdaq-composite|sp-500|peter-kenny
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Stocks fall as US yields rise, commodities tumble

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Stocks fall as US yields rise, commodities tumble

23rd April 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

NEW YORK – A gauge of global equity markets declined on Monday as US bond yields moved closer to the 3% level that has unsettled investors in recent months, while a fall in commodity prices pressured materials stocks.

US bond prices fell, with the ten-year yield hitting its highest in over four years at 2.99%. Investors are worrying about the growing supply of government debt and accelerating inflation as oil and commodity prices have been rising in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Benchmark ten-year notes last fell 7/32 in price to yield 2.9752%, from 2.951% late on Friday.

"That three% on the ten-year is hugely important and many very bright people have thought of three% as the tipping point, so to speak, in terms of providing an alternative to equities and also providing a shift in the narrative," said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group, in New York.

Advertisement

Commodities sold off after the United States hinted it might relieve sanctions on Russia's biggest aluminium producer United Company Rusal.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange, which hit a seven-year high on Thursday, was last down 8.7% at $2 254.50/t. Shares of aluminium company Alcoa tumbled 13.51%.

Spot gold dropped 0.8% to $1 324.66/oz.

In equity markets, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.35%. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.29%.

The climb in debt yields helped push the US dollar to a seven-week high, putting additional pressure on commodities and sending the euro and yen lower.

The dollar index rose 0.67%, with the euro down 0.65% to $1.2206. The Japanese yen weakened 0.97% versus the greenback at 108.70 per dollar.

Oil prices were volatile, with crude recovering from earlier losses. Investors juggled downward pressure after Iran squashed hopes that OPEC would extend its production cap pact with support on fears US sanctions could dampen Iran's output.

US crude settled up 0.35% at $68.64/bl and Brent was last at $74.71, up 0.88%.

US stocks were little changed ahead of earnings from some big names in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors this week, with Amazon.com -0.6% and Microsoft flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.05 points, or 0.06%, to 24 448.89, the S&P 500 gained 0.14 points, or 0.01%, to 2 670.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.53 points, or 0.25%, to 7 128.60.

All eyes are on US earnings, with more than 180 companies in the S&P 500 reporting results this week. They include Alphabet, Facebook, Boeing and Chevron .

They are expected to report their strongest first-quarter profit gains in seven years, at around 20%. Of the 92 companies that have reported through Monday morning, 77% have topped profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.483 1.271s - 608pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close