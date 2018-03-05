http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.60 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 11.84 Change: 0.08
Au 1319.09 $/oz Change: 1.57
Pt 960.50 $/oz Change: -2.21
 
Home / World News / Europe← Back
Johannesburg|Aggregate|Design|Diamonds|Engineering|Financial|Mining|Newfield Resources|NWF|PROJECT|Resources|Stellar|Sierra Leone|United Kingdom|Junior Mining|Tribute Mining Agreement|Sierra Leone|Drilling|Karl Smithson|Eastern Sierra Leone
|Aggregate|Design|Diamonds|Engineering|Financial|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|||||Drilling||
johannesburg|aggregate|design|diamonds|engineering|financial|mining|newfield-resources|nwf|project|resources|stellar-company|sierra-leone|united-kingdom|junior-mining|tribute-mining-agreement|sierra-leone-natural-feature|drilling|karl-smithson|eastern-sierra-leone
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Stellar trusting Newfield deal to provide Tongo-Tonguma funding

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Stellar trusting Newfield deal to provide Tongo-Tonguma funding

5th March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Aim-listed Stellar Diamonds has, over the past six months, continued to focus on sourcing the necessary funding to bring its Tongo-Tonguma project, in eastern Sierra Leone, into production.

"The capital markets in the UK have proven extremely difficult to raise funds for junior mining companies in recent years. Further, the market capitalisation of Stellar during the last six months hovered around the $2-million level, which provided additional challenges of raising capital to develop the mine," said CEO Karl Smithson.

Advertisement

However, he noted that ASX-listed Newfield Resources' (NWF's) proposed share offer to acquire Stellar would raise the required project development capital for Tongo-Tonguma.

Under the terms of the proposed acquisition offer, Stellar's shareholders and the holders of rights over Stellar ordinary shares will receive in aggregate 95.5-million shares in NWF, which will equate to about 16.4% of the enlarged share capital of NWF.

Advertisement

NWF has advanced to Stellar an unsecured $3-million loan with which to primarily commence the front end engineering design programme at Tongo-Tonguma, mine plan drilling and, as a result of the recent completion of the tribute mining agreement, payment of Tonguma mining licence fees of $1.25-million.

The loan will also be used to pay legal and corporate financial adviser costs including those related to the possible offer for the company. Working capital will, therefore, remain constrained as Stellar continues discussions with NWF regarding the possible offer.

The combined resource of Tongo-Tonguma is established at 4.5-million carats, of which four-million carats is estimated to be recovered during the initial 21-year life-of-mine.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.298 1.113s - 623pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close