Stanmore issued EA for Isaac Plains extension project

Close

25th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Stanmore Coal has secured the environmental authority (EA) amendment for its Isaac Plains East project, in Queensland, Australia, from the Department of Environment and Science.

The issuing of the EA amendment, along with the execution of landholder compensation agreements and the state’s approval of the coordination arrangement with an overlapping gas tenement holder, were conditions precedent for the granting of the mining leases.

“All compensation and overlapping tenement agreements have been executed with the respective parties and lodged with the Department of Natural Resources and Mines. It is anticipated the Isaac Plains East project mining leases will be granted in the coming months,” the company said in an update to shareholders on Thursday.

The EA is an important step in extending the life of the Isaac Plains complex where first coal is expected by early in the first quarter of the 2019 financial year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

