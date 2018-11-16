Stanmore extends Isaac Plains contract

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Coal miner Stanmore Coal has extended the mining services agreement at its Isaac Plains East coal mine, in Queensland, with ASX-listed NRW Holdings by another five years.

The contract extension will start in July 2019 and provides Stanmore with the flexibility to scale up and down production through a cost-effective structure to meet market conditions, the flexibility to manage the transition to Isaac Downs once environmental approvals are achieved, and the ability to operate the coal handling and preparation plant, if required.

NRW noted on Friday that the value of the extension added some A$500-million to the existing contract, and extended the project term to June 2024.



