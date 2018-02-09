Stanbic says mining remains crucial to Zambian economy

http://www.miningweekly.com
Agriculture|Cape Town|Africa|Business|Copper|Energy|Indaba|Mining|Stanbic Bank Zambia|Africa|Zambia|Bank|Copper Producer|Energy|Helen Lubamba|Infrastructure
9th February 2018

By: African News Agency

Font size: -+

CAPE TOWN – Stanbic Zambia says mining remains a significant sector of the southern African country's economy as it generates the largest amount of revenue for the government through taxes.

"As the second largest copper producer in Africa, we are poised to further develop the mining sector,"  Stanbic Bank Zambia’s head of corporate and investment banking Helen Lubamba said in a statement issued at this week's international 'mining indaba' in Cape Town.

She said the bank had invested more than $3-billion in mining in Zambia over the past decade, reflecting its conviction that the sector was key to economic growth.

The mining industry is the largest employer in Zambia after the government.

"Even as we move to be a more diversified economy, mining plays a big role in this development of diversification," Lubamba said.

Agriculture and agri-business has been one of the main focuses for the bank, which has invested over $155-million invested in the sector.

It has lso injected more than $150-million and $385-million into infrastructure development and energy respectively.

Edited by: African News Agency

