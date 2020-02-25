PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Queensland government has declared the A$470-million Saint Elmo vanadium mine as a prescribed project.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said the Multicom Resources project could deliver 200 construction jobs and 150 operational jobs, with priority given to locals.

“This project has an anticipated 30-year life span, which could mean decades of secure jobs for locals. The proponent will mine and process vanadium for use in the growth market of vanadium batteries and new technologies within the renewable energy sector, and in high-strength steel production.” Dick said.

“Initially, 10 000 t/y will be mined at the site, which is in the North West Minerals Province, with the workforce expected to be largely sourced locally and housed in the region.

“An additional 100 operational and 150 construction jobs will be created as the project expands production to 20 000 t/y over time,” he said.

Multicom Resources CEO Shaun McCarthy welcomed the designation, saying the company was grateful for the continued support provided by the Queensland government.

“Gaining the required permits and approvals in a timely and efficient manner is a critical aspect of our development plans.”

Dick said the project is consistent with the Queensland Government’s North West Queensland Economic Diversification Strategy, providing investment, contributing to developing strong supply chains and creating sustainable communities.

“The Saint Elmo project will contribute to long-term sustainable growth in North West Queensland,” he said.

“In addition to the mine, the project includes a processing plant, rail spur line into the mine site, workforce accommodation village and associated infrastructure including an off-site water supply dam and 20 km pipeline to the project site.”

The Minister said a declaration as a prescribed project helps to streamline approvals and fast-track delivery of the project, and enables the Coordinator-General, if necessary, to intervene in the approvals process to ensure timely decision making for the project.

Construction could commence in late 2020, with the first vanadium exports proposed for 2021.