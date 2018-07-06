St Barbara sets new production records

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner St Barbara has reported record quarterly and full-year production for the period ending June.

During the three months to June, St Barbara delivered 119 436 oz of gold, while full-year production reached 403 089 oz, a 6% increase on the previous financial year and exceeding the 400 000 oz expectation.

“The final quarter exceeded our expectations and re-wrote multiple entries on our record book, including achieving 400 000 oz in a year for the first time,” said St Barbara MD and CEO Bob Vassie.

The Gwalia operation, in Western Australia, produced a record 84 537 oz in the quarter and a record 268 428 oz in the full year.

Vassie said that as expected, the re-set of the mining chevron during the third quarter ensured multiple working faces were available for production in the fourth quarter, with 204 000 t of ore milled during the quarter, at average grades of 13.2 g/t gold.

At the Simberi operation, in Papua New Guinea, gold production in the June quarter reached 34 899 oz, while full-year production reached 134 661 oz, marking the fourth consecutive yearly production record.

“The Gwalia result supports our ongoing investment in extending its future, and the Simberi result encourages further consideration of the sulphide project,” Vassie said.