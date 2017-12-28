http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.60 Change: 0.04
R/$ = 12.27 Change: 0.04
Au 1288.68 $/oz Change: 50.84
Pt 922.00 $/oz Change: 44.50
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Construction|Gold|Vancouver|Golden Arrow Resources|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Road|SSR|Pirquitas Mill|Pirquitas Silver/zinc Mine|Active Mining Period|Equipment|Environmental|Infrastructure|Operations
Construction|Gold||Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Road|||Equipment|Environmental|Infrastructure|Operations
construction|gold|vancouver|golden-arrow-resources|mining|project|projects|resources|road|ssr|pirquitas-mill|pirquitas-silverzinc-mine|active-mining-period|equipment|environmental|infrastructure|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

SSR Mining receives EIA approval for Chinchillas

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

SSR Mining receives EIA approval for Chinchillas

28th December 2017

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Argentine regulatory authorities have approved the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for joint-venture (JV) subsidiary Puna Operations’s Chinchillas precious metals project.

Owned 75% and operated by SSR Mining, Puna Operations was formed earlier this year as a JV vehicle with gold junior Golden Arrow Resources, to combine Chinchillas with the producing Pirquitas silver/zinc mine into a single new operation.

Advertisement

The TSX- and Nasdaq-listed miner SSR advised on Wednesday that development activities will start, with first ore feed to the Pirquitas mill expected in the second half of 2018. Priority development activities include initiating the earthworks projects at Chinchillas, releasing construction contracts and starting construction activities at Pirquitas, as well as pioneering works for pre-stripping at the Chinchillas deposit.

The Chinchillas project is located about 42 km by road from the Pirquitas property.

Advertisement

The pre-feasibility study on the Chinchillas project envisions the development and construction of an openpit mine and supporting infrastructure to supply ore to the Pirquitas processing facilities over an eight-year active mining period.

The operation is expected to produce a silver/lead concentrate and a zinc concentrate with an average annual output of 6.1-million ounces of silver, 35-million pounds of lead and 12.3-million pounds of zinc at cash costs of $7.40/oz of payable silver sold.

The Chinchillas project has low capital intensity with an estimated C$81-million capital costs, based on initial capital expenditures and usin certain property, plant and equipment from the Pirquitas property. The project has an attractive after-tax net present value of C$178-million, based on a 5% discount rate, and after-tax internal rate of return of 29%.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.408 1.258s - 616pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2017
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close