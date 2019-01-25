http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.50 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 13.69 Change: 0.04
Au 1284.42 $/oz Change: 5.50
Pt 804.10 $/oz Change: 11.60
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

SSC Group receives Ministerial consent for the Vantage Goldfields takeover

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

SSC Group receives Ministerial consent for the Vantage Goldfields takeover

25th January 2019

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Siyakhula Sonke Empowerment Corporation’s (SSC) transfer of Vantage Goldfields and its assets, the Lily and Barbrook Mines, near Barberton, in Mpumalanga, to black-owned subsidiary Flaming Silver Trading 373, has become unconditional, the company announced in a statement on Thursday.

SSC and Flaming Silver Trading 373, collectively called SSC Group, on December 21, 2018, received Ministerial consent in terms of Section 11(1) of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), for the transfer of the controlling interests in Vantage Goldfields, including Barbrook Mine and all its other subsidiaries, and Makonjwaan Imperial Mining Company.

Advertisement

The statement emphasised that the DMR confirmed that it was satisfied that all the relevant prescripts in terms of the MPRDA were followed prior to the Section 11 application.

SSC Group plans to start a “clean reset” of the business rescue process of the assets under a new business rescue practitioner (BRP) after a dispute with the current BRP.

Advertisement

SSC Group is seeking the removal of the current BRP.

SSC Group is also pursuing the earliest opportunity to present a credible, defensible business rescue plan for approval by the affected persons associated with the three Vantage companies under business rescue.

The group has reviewed the initial business plans and has developed and will be submitting its new plans in preparation of the publishing of a “robust and realistic” business rescue plan with defined time lines.

“Since the approval of Section 11, we have been engaging with the Industrial Development Corporation to review the initial conditions of the funding structure and consider the robustness of the revised business plan,” says SSC CEO Fred Arendse.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.303 1.129s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close