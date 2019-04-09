SRG wins A$18m Kalgoorlie contract

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining services provider SRG Global has been awarded an A$18-million contract at the Kalgoorlie gold mine, to provide geotechnical ground support services.

The ASX-listed company said that the work under the contract included both in-phase ground support, rock fall mitigation and rock face remediation.

Advertisement



SRG has been working at the Kalgoorlie mine, which is jointly owned by Barrick Gold Corporation and Newmont Australia, since 1997.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here