Spitfire concludes Aphrodite acquisition, confirms mineral resource

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Spitfire Materials has completed its acquisition of the Aphrodite gold project and its 2012 Joint Ore Reserve Committee- (Jorc-) compliant 1.3-million-ounce gold resource, some 65 km north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Following its successful merger with ASX-listed Aphrodite Gold by way of a scheme arrangement, the company embarked on a A$5.33-million capital raising to underpin its gold exploration and development strategy for 2018.

This included a new 5 000 m resource in-fill and extensional drill programme at the Aphrodite project set to start later this month.

The 1.3-million ounce Jorc resource was completed as part of Aphrodite Gold’s prefeasibility study in 2017 and will form the basis of Spitfire’s 2018 exploration programme and potential future definitive feasibility studies.