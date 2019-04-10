Spectrum raises funds for Penny West exploration

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold explorer Spectrum Metals will raise A$5-million to fund exploration at its Penny West project, in Western Australia.

Spectrum will place more than 208.3-million shares at a price of 2.4c each to raise the capital, offering institutional and sophisticated buyers a 14% discount to its closing price on April 5.

The shares being placed will be issued under the company’s existing placement capacity and will not require shareholder approval.



