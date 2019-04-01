South32 to spend $9m on Peruvian base metals

http://www.miningweekly.com
1st April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diversified miner South32 has struck an earn-in agreement with ASX-listed junior Inca Minerals over its Riqueza copper/zinc, in Peru, finalising a deal more than a year in the making.

South32 could earn an initial 60% interest in the Riqueza project by spending $9-million on exploration over a four-year period. The company could then increase this stake by 10% through sole-funding a prefeasibility study.

South32 would be required to spend a minimum of $1.7-million in the first year of the earn-in agreement, and could elect to provide the entire earn-in fee in less than four years.

Inca will act as project operator unless South32 elects to assume operatorship, after its first stage earn-in.

Exploration at Riqueza will start with remote sensing and an extensive geochemical survey covering priority targets in the north-east of the project area. The geochemical survey would then extend over the entire project area while geological mapping will also be undertaken.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

