South32 makes management shifts as SAEC becomes standalone business

22nd January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – As part of setting up its South African Energy Coal (SAEC) operations as a standalone business, triple-listed South32 will make changes to the operational accountabilities of its two COOs, Mike Fraser and Paul Harvey.

Fraser will now be accountable for the alumina and aluminium operations in Australia and South Africa, and the Cerro Matoso operation in Colombia, while remaining South32’s primary representative for SAEC.

Harvey will now be accountable for the group’s manganese operations in Australia and South Africa, as well as for the Cannington and Illawarra metallurgical coal operations in Australia.

South32 CEO Graham Kerr on Tuesday said that by establishing SAEC as a standalone business during the current half-year, the company would significantly simplify the organisation.

“The revised accountabilities are an important step in this process, allowing us to fully capture value across our supply chain.

“We are well advanced in our planning for this important strategic initiative and will provide further updates as we finalise our new operating model, governance structures and redesign the SAEC business,” Kerr said.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

