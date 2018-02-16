South32 appoints chief technology officer

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Vanessa Torres, who has over 25 years of experience in the mining and metals sector, has been appointed chief technology officer at diversified miner South32.

"We see technology as a key enabler in driving safety and production improvements at our operations, and Vanessa's knowledge and operational experience positions her well to lead us into this next phase of performance improvement," CEO Graham Kerr said on Friday.

