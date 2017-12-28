http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1295.88 $/oz Change: 58.04
Pt 927.50 $/oz Change: 50.00
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Johannesburg|Africa|Building|Evans|Legal & General|NEC|Africa|South Africa|United States|Media Talk|Top 40|Cyril Ramaphosa|Jacob Zuma
|Africa|Building|Evans||Africa||||
johannesburg|africa-company|building|evans-company|legal-general|nec-company|africa|south-africa|united-states|media-talk|top-40|cyril-ramaphosa|jacob-zuma
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

South Africa's rand hits 2-1/2 year high on bets on leadership change

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

South Africa's rand hits 2-1/2 year high on bets on leadership change

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Duane Daws

28th December 2017

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's rand on Thursday extended gains that have seen it soar to its firmest in two-and-a-half years, with investors believing a leadership change in the ruling party would spur an economic rebound.

At 06:40 GMT the rand traded at R12.2650, inching 0.04% ahead in early trade following a more than 1% surge in the previous session that lifted it through a succession of key technical milestones.

Advertisement

Since Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president Jacob Zuma's successor as head of the African National Congress (ANC) last Monday, the rand has gained close to 10% against the dollar, making it one of the best performing EM currencies.

Speculation that Ramaphosa, likely to become the country's next president after elections in 2019, was readying to remove scandal-tarnished Zuma as state president in coming weeks has ignited further interest in the rand in recent sessions.

Advertisement

"The rand is the star of the week as media talk emerges of a possible ANC NEC motion against Zuma’s presidency already in January. The dynamics are clearly building and are likely to accelerate now that Ramaphosa has been elected as leader of the ANC," said strategist at Legal & General Simon Quijano-Evans.

The currency has also been supported by higher commodity prices globally, and bets of interest rates remaining low for longer in the US, marking the rand as an attractive carry trade.

Stocks were set to open slightly lower at 07:00 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index down 0.12%.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.176 0.808s - 255pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2017
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close