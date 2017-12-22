http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1274.97 $/oz Change: 37.13
Pt 920.00 $/oz Change: 42.50
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Africa|Business|Power|Africa|South Africa|Top 40|Cyril Ramaphosa
Africa|Business|Power|Africa|||
africa-company|business|power|africa|south-africa|top-40|cyril-ramaphosa
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

South African rand, stocks flat ahead of festive break

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

South African rand, stocks flat ahead of festive break

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

22nd December 2017

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

South Africa's rand traded flat on Friday in thin pre-holiday trade with previous gains spurred by the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the new leader of the governing African National Congress party still largely intact.

Stocks were barely changed from Thursday's close with low volumes ahead of the festive weekend.

Advertisement

The benchmark Top-40 index dipped 0.04% to 52 064 points while the All-Share index ticked up 0.05% to 58 800 points.

At 11:50 GMT the rand was 0.04% weaker at 12.76 per dollar, easing back slightly from a session best 12.69 but still on track for the fourth straight week of gains.

Advertisement

The rand has gained nearly 7% against the dollar since last Friday, hurdling a number of technical milestones as it reached nine-month on investors betting the Ramaphosa victory would usher in economic reforms and business friendly policy.

As leader of the ANC, in power since the end of apartheid in 1994, Ramaphosa is likely to become the country's president at national polls in 2019.

Bonds were weaker in a shortened day of trade, with the yield on the benchmark government issue due in 2026 adding two basis points to 8.71%.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.156 0.918s - 257pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2017
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close