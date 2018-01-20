- Statement on measures to strengthen governance at Eskom (0.05 MB)
- Business Leadership South Africa Statement (0.13 MB)
- Business Unity South Africa Statement (0.05 MB)
South Africa’s Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new board at state-owned power utility Eskom and named Telkom’s chairman Jabu Mabuza as its new chairman, the country’s presidency said on Saturday.
Eskom has been in a leadership crisis after several board members, including the chairman and chief executive, resigned in 2017 amid growing concerns about governance at the country’s sole electricity provider.
The presidency also said in a statement that the government has recommended the appointment of Phakamani Hadebe as acting group Chief Executive of Eskom, with immediate effect.
Reaction Statements:
Business Unity South Africa Statement
Business Leadership South Africa Statement
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here