http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.90 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 12.17 Change: -0.04
Au 1331.72 $/oz Change: -4.73
Pt 1012.50 $/oz Change: -0.51
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Africa|Eskom|Power|Telkom|Africa|South Africa|Electricity|Cyril Ramaphosa|Jabu Mabuza|Phakamani Hadebe
Africa|Eskom|Power||Africa|||
africa-company|eskom|power|telkom|africa|south-africa|electricity|cyril-ramaphosa|jabu-mabuza|phakamani-hadebe
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

South Africa names Jabu Mabuza as Eskom chair in board shake-up

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

South Africa names Jabu Mabuza as Eskom chair in board shake-up

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Duane Daws
Jabu Mabuza

20th January 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

  • Statement on measures to strengthen governance at Eskom (0.05 MB) Download
  • Business Leadership South Africa Statement (0.13 MB) Download
  • Business Unity South Africa Statement (0.05 MB) Download

South Africa’s Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new board at state-owned power utility Eskom and named Telkom’s chairman Jabu Mabuza as its new chairman, the country’s presidency said on Saturday.

Eskom has been in a leadership crisis after several board members, including the chairman and chief executive, resigned in 2017 amid growing concerns about governance at the country’s sole electricity provider.

Advertisement

The presidency also said in a statement that the government has recommended the appointment of Phakamani Hadebe as acting group Chief Executive of Eskom, with immediate effect.

 

Advertisement

 

Reaction Statements:

Business Unity South Africa Statement

Business Leadership South Africa Statement

 

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.293 1.16s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close