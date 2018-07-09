http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.71 Change: 0.11
R/$ = 13.35 Change: 0.13
Au 1263.80 $/oz Change: 7.89
Pt 854.50 $/oz Change: 14.09
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Solidarity welcomes Mining Charter Summit outcomes

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Solidarity welcomes Mining Charter Summit outcomes

9th July 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Trade union Solidarity has welcomed the position taken by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe during the Mining Charter Summit, held on July 7 and 8, that all employees below senior management level should receive equal benefits from the charter’s proposed shareholding scheme, regardless of race.

According to Solidarity general secretary Gideon du Plessis, the Minister’s position promotes nonracialism.

Advertisement

During the summit, Solidarity also called on stakeholders to avoid further legal action and to rather focus on reaching a negotiated settlement, as was the case in 2004 and in 2010 when Charter I and Charter II were drafted. 
 
Du Plessis further  welcomed Mantashe’s announcement that interested parties and the public would now have until the end of August to comment on the draft charter.

Public comments were initially expected to close on July 27.

Advertisement

Du Plessis further noted that Mantashe’s view that ongoing engagement between stakeholders is essential, together with the extension granted for the submission of comments “will hopefully nip earlier objections about insufficient consultation, from mining-affected communities and the Minerals Council, in the bud”.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.914 2.684s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close