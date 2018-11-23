http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.72 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 13.77 Change: -0.02
Au 1228.30 $/oz Change: 0.38
Pt 847.00 $/oz Change: 1.70
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Copper← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

SolGold CEO excited by prospects for Ecuadorian copper/gold

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

SolGold CEO excited by prospects for Ecuadorian copper/gold

23rd November 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – SolGold's coveted Ecuadorian copper-gold prospect may be 20 percent bigger than the mining group said earlier this week, its chief executive Nick Mather said on Thursday.

SolGold, in which Mather has a near 5% stake, said on Tuesday that its Alpala project in Ecuador's Cascabel region was around double the size and grade quality it was known to be in December 2017.

Advertisement

"We think there's still 20% to go," Mather said, adding he expected it to be around two years before work would start on building a mine at Alpala.

Over a career of three decades, Mather, a geologist, has been instrumental in founding and running 14 companies of which nine have been taken over, returning 5.7-billion Australian dollars ($4 billion) to shareholders.

Advertisement

Drilling continues to further assess the resource at Alpala, which easily counts as "tier-one", the mining industry term for large, long-life projects.

In what was seen as a huge vote of confidence, the world's biggest listed miner BHP paid a premium in October to double its stake in SolGold.

BHP also agreed that for a two-year period it cannot acquire any more unless SolGold agrees.

"For us to sell it (entirely to BHP), the price has to be right. There has been no discussion about that," Mather said.

"We're getting on with the job of building a copper/gold major company," added Mather, who describes copper as "a global must-have" as electric vehicles and demand for better grid networks drive demand and attract investment.

Despite wariness about the risks associated with the broader mining sector, SolGold shares have risen nearly 30 percent this year, while the sector is down more than 9 percent.

"We have interest expressed by people all the time. Whether we welcome them or not depends on what they're offering," Mather said. "We will do what's right by the shareholders."

Mather has a 4.89% stake, according to Refinitiv data, while BHP has 11.18% and Newcrest is the biggest investor with 13.41%.

SolGold has a 100% interest in 11 other copper gold targets in Ecuador, which it says is under-explored compared with Chile, the world's biggest copper producer, which also sits in the Andean copper belt.

Mather says Ecuador could hold even better finds than Alpala.

"There's no reason why it has to be the best. It just happens to be the first," he said.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.218 1.856s - 570pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close