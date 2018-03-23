http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1347.33 $/oz Change: 7.59
Pt 949.50 $/oz Change: -5.25
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Miramichi|Vancouver|Copper|Exploration|Generator|Mining|PROJECT|Road|Slam Exploration|Surface|Trevali Mining|Bathurst Mining Camp|Bathurst Mining Camp Of New Brunswick|Trevali Mining’s Caribou Mine|Base Metal|Nash Creek|New Brunswick
|Copper|Exploration|Generator|Mining|PROJECT|Road|Surface|||||
miramichi|vancouver|copper|exploration|generator|mining|project|road|slam-exploration|surface|trevali-mining-company|bathurst-mining-camp|bathurst-mining-camp-of-new-brunswick|trevali-minings-caribou-mine|base-metal|nash-creek|new-brunswick
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

SLAM stakes new cobalt project in Bathurst Mining Camp

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

SLAM stakes new cobalt project in Bathurst Mining Camp

23rd March 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Base metals-focused project generator SLAM Exploration jumped 50% on Friday after the junior announced that it has acquired a new cobalt exploration property in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick through claim staking.

The Miramichi, New Brunswick-based explorer said it had staked 67 units in three mineral claims comprising 1 863 ha that covers a historic mineral discovery known as the Reids Gulch cobalt/nickel/copper/zinc occurrence.

Advertisement

The new property is located on a logging road about 40 km northwest of Trevali Mining’s Caribou mine.

SLAM said that provincial records have indicated that previous workers found mineralised boulders grading 0.1% cobalt, 0.66% nickel, 0.1% copper and 5% zinc at Reids Gulch in 1972.

Advertisement

Four trenches were dug by hand but the source of mineralised float was not found. The occurrence is associated with an aeromagnetic anomaly detected by a later government survey. 

The same survey suggests the presence of unmapped intrusive rocks at or near surface on the Reids Gulch property. There is no record of any other work in the vicinity of this occurrence, SLAM advised, but it intends to mobilise its advance scout team at the start of the 2018 field season to re-locate this mineral occurrence and search for the bedrock source.

SLAM holds a net smelter return royalty on the Superjack, Nash Creek and Coulee zinc/lead/copper/silver properties and owns a portfolio of base metal and cobalt properties in the Bathurst Mining Camp.

The junior’s TSX-V-listed equity reached an intra-day high of C$0.06 a share on Friday.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.251 1.048s - 310pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close