Six die in underground fire at Palabora copper mine

Mining company Palabora Copper confirmed on Monday that six people have died at its copper mine in Phalaborwa, following a fire that broke out at its underground conveyor belt operation during the early hours of Sunday.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union said the fire reportedly started at Conveyor Belt 5, and when smoke was seen by a logistic belt operator, the workers were instructed to evacuate the area and move to the closest refuge chamber.

Mine management, rescue teams and officials from the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) had worked to rescue those trapped underground, but high temperatures hampered the rescue efforts.

Palabora has suspended its mining operations to enable investigations to establish the cause of fire as a way of preventing repeat incidents.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe remarked that it is unfortunate that, "yet again, as a country, we have lost so many lives in this disaster. These deaths add to an already high number of lost lives in the industry, since the beginning of the year.

“We reiterate our call to mining companies to prioritise the safety of employees at all times.”

Meanwhile, the National Union of Mineworkers also expressed its condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

It also stated that the DMR should do more to achieve zero harm and zero deaths in the mining industry.