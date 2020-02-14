https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.16 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.87 Change: -0.01
Au 1571.14 $/oz Change: 8.84
Pt 965.02 $/oz Change: -1.77
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sirius Minerals fails to find financial support, recommends Anglo bid

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sirius Minerals fails to find financial support, recommends Anglo bid

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

14th February 2020

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Sirius Minerals said on Friday talks with a consortium of financial investors on an alternate debt financing proposal to raise $680-million has fallen through, putting the company at the risk of going under administration or liquidation.

"The board confirms that the company has not been able to secure an institutional anchor investor willing to provide sufficient support for the alternative proposal which was part of the consortium's requirements," Sirius said in a statement.

Advertisement

The fertiliser company also urged its shareholders to vote in favour of Anglo American's proposal to buy Sirius, as the move to find bank financing to complete its North Yorkshire polyhalite mine, Britain's biggest mining project, failed.

Anglo American earlier this year agreed to buy Sirius for £404.9-million in cash.

Advertisement

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.22 0.848s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close