Silvercorp resumes operations at China mines

Dual-listed Silvercorp Metals has resumed mining operations at its Ying and CG mines, following an extended holiday period shutdown in line with the Chinese government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Silvercorp’s production was suspended on January 17 for the Chinese New Year holiday, and was scheduled to restart on February 1. However, with the government extending the holiday by three days to February 3, Silvercorp will only restart production on February 10.

The Canadian mining company produces silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China.



