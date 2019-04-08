Sierra Metal announces board changes

http://www.miningweekly.com
8th April 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Canada-based polymetallic mining company Sierra Metals has announced the appointment of Ricardo Arrarte to the board of directors, filling a vacancy left by the resignation of Philip Renaud who is moving on to spend more of his time on other business venture.

Arrarte is a director with an affiliate of the private equity firm Arias Resource Capital Management and is also the CEO of minerals explorer Cautivo Mining.

“I want to express my gratitude to Philip for his many years of contribution to the board of directors of Sierra Metals. Philip’s commitment, enthusiasm and loyalty to the company were appreciated by the board and management. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” commented chairperson Sierra Metals Alberto Arias.

He also welcomed Arrarte to the board.

Edited by: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

