http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.71 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 11.91 Change: 0.02
Au 1328.62 $/oz Change: -12.35
Pt 986.50 $/oz Change: -10.49
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Sibanye|Underground|Kloof Mine|Precious Metals Producer
Gold||Underground||
gold|johannesburg|sibanye|underground|kloof-mine|precious-metals-producer
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sibanye works to rescue two trapped workers at Kloof mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sibanye works to rescue two trapped workers at Kloof mine

7th February 2018

By: Schalk Burger
Creamer Media Contributing Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Rescue personnel are on site at precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof gold mine, where two employees have been trapped underground as a result of a fall-of-ground.

The fall-of-ground is possibly linked to a seismic event, although the company will release further details once they become available.

Advertisement

The Kloof mine is a complex of intermediate to ultradeep-level mines about 60 km south-west of Johannesburg.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.267 1.093s - 555pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close