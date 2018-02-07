Sibanye works to rescue two trapped workers at Kloof mine

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Rescue personnel are on site at precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof gold mine, where two employees have been trapped underground as a result of a fall-of-ground.
The fall-of-ground is possibly linked to a seismic event, although the company will release further details once they become available.
The Kloof mine is a complex of intermediate to ultradeep-level mines about 60 km south-west of Johannesburg.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here