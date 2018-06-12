Sibanye suspends operations at Kloof mine for a day of mourning

JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater said on Tuesday it had suspended mining operations at its Kloof Ikamva shaft for a day of mourning after four mineworkers died underground.

Sibanye on Tuesday located the body of a fourth mineworker killed at the shaft near Westonaria, south-west of Johannesburg, following a suspected gas and heat incident.

Three mineworkers died on Monday, and two others had remained trapped underground at the mine after five mineworkers entered an abandoned working area.

Kloof mine is a shallow to ultra-deep level gold mine consisting of five producing shaft complexes that mine open hound and pillars with the deepest operating level some 3.3 kilometres below surface.

Sibanye said the search for the fifth employee continued and it would issue further updates when more information became available.

It said specialised proto teams had been working through the night to locate and retrieve the employee but it was uncertain how long the process would take. A thorough investigation would be undertaken into the incident, the company added.

"Sibanye-Stillwater expresses their deepest condolences to the family members, friends and colleagues of the four deceased employees," it said.