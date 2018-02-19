http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.48 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 11.68 Change: -0.01
Au 1346.63 $/oz Change: -0.45
Pt 1008.00 $/oz Change: -5.11
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|4E|Africa|Environment|Exploration|Mimosa|Mining|Platinum|PROJECT|Sibanye-Stillwater|Underground|Africa|Siphumelele Mine|Metal Mineral Reserves|Metals Producer|Platinum|Underground Mining|South Hill|Operations|South Africa
Gold||Africa|Environment|Exploration|Mining|Platinum|PROJECT|Underground|Africa||||Operations|
gold|johannesburg|4e|africa-company|environment|exploration|mimosa|mining|platinum|project|sibanye-stillwater|underground|africa|siphumelele-mine|metal-mineral-reserves|metals-producer|platinum-industry-term|underground-mining|south-hill|operations|south-africa-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold, platinum reserves decrease

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold, platinum reserves decrease

19th February 2018

By: Dylan Slater
Creamer Media Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater on Monday reported that its South African gold reserves had decreased by 10% year-on-year to 25.74-million ounces as at December 31, while its total platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, or 4E, platinum group metal mineral reserves had declined by 4% year-on-year to 22.36-million ounces.

The decrease in the gold reserves is the result of many factors, including the depletion of 1.4-million ounces mined during 2017. This volume was mitigated by the addition of 1.8-million ounces of gold from exploration of secondary reefs and white areas, primarily at the miner’s Kloof and Driefontein operations.

Advertisement

The local gold reserves were also reduced following the cessation of underground mining at the Cooke 1, 2 and 3 shafts, accounting for 752 000 oz.

Owing to a revised mine plan and increase in pay limit at the Beatrix 4 shaft, 1.6-million ounces was excluded from the overall reserves. This exclusion includes the Beisa project.

Advertisement

A further reduction of 971 000 oz resulted from technical factors, including a change to mine call factor, tail-end management and increased pay limits.

PLATINUM RESERVES
The decrease in 4E PGM reserves was mainly the result of 1.5-million ounces having been mined in 2017.

The reserves were also affected by a revision in the methodology for determining geological losses, by calibrating against actual historical losses, which resulted in a decrease in the overall estimated losses applied to the South Africa PGM operations. This resulted in an increase of two-million ounces in reserves.

In addition, the total reserves volume was impacted by mineral reserves at the Siphumelele mine, which declined by 691 000 oz as a result of the deferral of the Upper Group 2 expansion project. This project will be reviewed subject to an improving economic environment.

An additional 752 000 oz of PGMs were also factored in owing to the removal of subeconomic ounces at the end of the life-of-mine.

However, attributable PGM mineral reserves at Mimosa increased by 20% to two-million ounces, following a successful technical and economic valuation of a part of the South Hill orebody.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.426 1.399s - 619pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close