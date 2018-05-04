http://www.miningweekly.com
Sibanye-Stillwater to start search for new audit firm

4th May 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Multicommodity miner Sibanye-Stillwater will start the search for a new independent external audit firm for the 2019 financial year after its annual general meeting (AGM) on May 30.

Sibanye had previously proposed the reappointment of audit, tax and advisory services provider KPMG as the company’s auditors up to the 2019 AGM.

However, it noted on Friday that, following the ongoing and more recent VSB Bank developments, the Sibanye board would seek to select a new independent external audit firm for the group.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

