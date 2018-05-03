Sibanye-Stillwater looking for 13 miners following Driefontein seismic event

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com ) – A seismic event at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Masakhane mine – part of the Driefontein operations on the West Rand on South Africa – has resulted in 13 miners being unaccounted for, the miner reported in a statement on Thursday.

Three of the missing employees were located soon after the seismic event that struck after midday and caused a fall of ground in the deep-level gold mine, and the company advised that rescue teams were interacting with them.

However, all efforts are now focused on locating the remaining ten employees and safely recovering everyone, the company advised.

The company noted that the Mineral Resources Department and all the unions have been informed and representatives are on site assisting with the rescue efforts.

The JSE- and NYSE-listed miner plans to provide a further update as soon as more information is available.

In 2017, underground production at Driefontein was 426 400 oz.