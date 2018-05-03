http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.18 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.63 Change: 0.08
Au 1311.80 $/oz Change: 1.63
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: 4.48
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Vancouver|Africa|Resources|Africa|South Africa|Stillwater’s Masakhane Mine|Operations
|Africa|Resources|Africa|||Operations
vancouver|africa-company|resources|africa|south-africa|stillwaters-masakhane-mine|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sibanye-Stillwater looking for 13 miners following Driefontein seismic event

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sibanye-Stillwater looking for 13 miners following Driefontein seismic event

3rd May 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com ) – A seismic event at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Masakhane mine – part of the Driefontein operations on the West Rand on South Africa – has resulted in 13 miners being unaccounted for, the miner reported in a statement on Thursday.

Three of the missing employees were located soon after the seismic event that struck after midday and caused a fall of ground in the deep-level gold mine, and the company advised that rescue teams were interacting with them.

Advertisement

However, all efforts are now focused on locating the remaining ten employees and safely recovering everyone, the company advised.

The company noted that the Mineral Resources Department and all the unions have been informed and representatives are on site assisting with the rescue efforts.

Advertisement

The JSE- and NYSE-listed miner plans to provide a further update as soon as more information is available.

In 2017, underground production at Driefontein was 426 400 oz.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.284 2.011s - 611pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close