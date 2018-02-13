http://www.miningweekly.com
Gold|Johannesburg|Resources|Driefontein Mine|Kloof Mine|Operations
Sibanye-Stillwater reports fatality at Driefontein mine

13th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Sibanye-Stillwater and the Department of Mineral Resources are conducting an investigation into the death of an employee at the Driefontein mine on Monday evening.

The incident occurred while the employee was clearing a blocked ore pass.

"Sibanye-Stillwater expresses its deepest condolences to the deceased employee's family, friends and colleagues," the gold miner said on Tuesday.

Operations in the affected area have been suspended while the investigation is under way.

The National Union of Mineworkers expressed concern about the loss of lives at Sibanye-Stillwater's operations in recent weeks, pointing out that two employees at the miner's Kloof mine had died in a fall-of-ground incident last week.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

