Sibanye-Stillwater receives recognition for Stillwater acquisition

Precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater has received the ‘Global Resources and Commodities Mergers & Acquisitions Deal of the Year’ award under the large-capital segment at the tenth yearly M&A Atlas Awards gala function, for its $2.2-billion acquisition of Stillwater Mining in mid-2017.

The function was held at the Intrepid Museum in New York earlier this week.

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman said the award is gratifying as it again reflects the recognition by industry participants of the significant impact of the group.

The Stillwater operations comprised 60% of the Sibanye group’s adjusted earnings before taxation, depreciation and amortisation in the first quarter of this year.

Earlier rewards for the acquisition include Froneman winning Dealmaker of the Year at Ansarada DealMakers yearly gala awards in February, and the company winning the Transaction of the Year award at the M&A Advisor second yearly Europe, Middle East and Africa Corporate Growth Awards, in May.