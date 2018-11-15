Sibanye-Stillwater concludes gold wage agreement with three unions

http://www.miningweekly.com
15th November 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Font size: -+

JSE- and NYSE-listed gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater has signed a three-year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers, Solidarity and UASA for the period July 2018 to June 2021.

The agreement allows for increases to the basic wage of Category 4 to 8 surface and underground employees of R700 a month in the first year, R700 a month in the second year and R825 a month in the third year.

Miners, artisans and officials will receive increases of 5.5% in the first year and 5.5% or consumer price index –whichever is higher – in the second and third years.

In addition to the basic wage, the parties agreed to an increase in the current living-out allowance by R50 to a maximum of R2 150 a month from September 1. Sibanye will increase the living-out allowance by R75 to a maximum of R2 225 a month in September 2019 and by R100 to a maximum of R2 325 a month in September 2020.

Sibanye is yet to reach agreement with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union.

Gold sector wage negotiations started in July, with Harmony Gold and Village Main Reef having reached an agreement with the unions in October and AngloGold Ashanti having reached an agreement with the unions in September.

 

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

