http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.83 Change: 0.11
R/$ = 13.70 Change: 0.05
Au 1272.49 $/oz Change: -9.68
Pt 862.00 $/oz Change: -18.04
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Africa|Health|Mining|Resources|Risk Management|Safety|Sibanye|System|Africa|South Africa|Kloof Ikamva Mine|Masakhane Mine|Mine Health|Media Briefing|Gwede Mantashe|Kobus De Jager|Neal Froneman|Operations
Africa|Health|Mining|Resources|Risk Management|Safety|System|Africa|||||Operations
africa-company|health|mining|resources|risk-management|safety|sibanye|system|africa|south-africa|kloof-ikamva-mine|masakhane-mine|mine-health-facility|media-briefing|gwede-mantashe|kobus-de-jager|neal-froneman|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sibanye-Stillwater appoints safety exec, to fund study to enhance risk management

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sibanye-Stillwater appoints safety exec, to fund study to enhance risk management

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Creamer Media

20th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Following a spate of fatalities at its South African mines this year, Sibanye-Stillwater has committed to funding an independent study, to be conducted by a visiting academic at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), with the aim of developing practical recommendations for enhancing risk management effectiveness at Sibanye’s operations.

This work, which forms part of a wider study on the origins and impact of the Mine Health and Safety Act (MHSA), will be performed through the Centre for Sustainability in Mining and Industry.

Advertisement

Further, JSE-listed Sibanye has also appointed Dr Kobus de Jager as corporate head of safety, with a mandate to review and enhance the company’s safety management.

De Jager, who holds a visiting adjunct professorship at Wits, has over 40 years’ experience in mine safety with academic and practical credentials in leadership and behavioural safety.

Advertisement

“Resolving our recent safety challenges is our most critical imperative. We cannot accept that lives are lost in extracting minerals from the earth, and we will leave no stone unturned in restoring a safety performance that meets our expectations.   

“Mining at Sibanye-Stillwater can, and must, continue to provide economic activity to a substantial part of South Africa’s population without causing unacceptable harm,” Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Since February, 20 employees have lost their lives in nine incidents at Sibanye’s South African operations, with the company stating that “this substantial regression in safety is unacceptable.

Two of the incidents resulted in the death of 12 of the 20 employees, with the latest incident, on June 11, involving the death of five employees at the Kloof Ikamva mine, in Gauteng.

Seven employees were also killed after becoming trapped at the company’s Masakhane mine, in May, following a seismic event.

Sibanye on Wednesday said a thorough investigation into the Ikamva incident will be undertaken by the company’s management, the Department of Mineral Resources and other stakeholders to determine the cause of the incident.

“We will ensure that any remedial actions that may result from the investigation will be implemented in order to prevent similar incidents in future,” the miner stated.

Operations at Ikamva will only resume once all work places have been audited, it added.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe noted, at a media briefing at the weekend, that the acting Chief Inspector of Mines was compiling a report on the safety incidents reported at Sibanye’s operations this year and that appropriate action would be taken.

Meanwhile, Sibanye also urged employees to make use of formal grievance procedures and an anonymous tip-off system to report incidents of being forced to work if it is unsafe or if they are victimised for refusing to work if it is unsafe.

Sibanye stressed that it supports and promotes adherence to Section 23 of the MHSA, which allows employees to withdraw from working areas that are unsafe.

“Any supervisor who has been found to force workers to work in unsafe conditions is

liable to disciplinary action,” it stated.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.324 1.004s - 569pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close