https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.99 Change: 0.23
R/$ = 15.27 Change: 0.14
Au 1640.10 $/oz Change: 43.80
Pt 877.62 $/oz Change: 6.66
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sibanye settles Marikana streaming deal

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sibanye settles Marikana streaming deal

4th March 2020

By: Nadine James
Features Deputy Editor

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Dual-listed Sibanye-Stillwater’s subsidiaries, Western Platinum, Eastern Platinum and Lonmin – collectively known as the Marikana operations – have entered into a release and cancellation agreement with RFW Lonmin Investments regarding the early settlement of a prior streaming agreement.

The long-term streaming facility, which is valued at $81-million, was settled by a cash payment of $50-million, funded through a new short-term platinum prepay facility secured from Merrill Lynch International.

Advertisement

Sibanye on Wednesday noted that the transaction would “extinguish a high-cost, secured, long-term financing instrument, and replace it with a significantly lower-cost, unsecured, short-term facility”.  

This would provide operational flexibility for the Marikana operations while enabling  the immediate sale of uncommitted palladium and rhodium metals to realise “optimal pricing opportunities”.

Advertisement

The early settlement has been financed using a forward platinum group metals sale agreement with Merrill Lynch whereby Western Platinum would receive a prepayment amount of $50-million, or about R764-million, in exchange for delivering 72 886 oz of platinum between June and December this year.

The funding is expected to be accounted for as deferred revenue.

The delivery obligation amounts to about 10% of Western Platinum’s, and 3% of the Sibanye Group’s planned 2020 platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold production.

The early settlement extinguishes Western Platinum’s commitment to deliver about 62 000 oz of platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and gold over the next six years, at an estimated price of about $255/oz.

The prepay facility is only linked to platinum, and the Marikana operations are released of all security obligations to RFW.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.218 1.009s - 264pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close