Sibanye marks 'transformational moment' on NYSE

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
28th February 2020

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Font size: -+

JSE- and NYSE-listed Sibanye-Stillwater on Friday changed its NYSE ticker symbol from SBGL to SBSW following a recent internal restructuring and name change.

To mark this transformational moment in the company’s history, the company’s executives rang the stock exchange’s closing bell.

“We are excited to mark the ongoing transformation of the group, with the group holding company changing from Sibanye Gold to Sibanye-Stillwater and our ticker symbol changing, which better reflects our integrated company that combines both gold and platinum-group metal operations.

“Together, our focus is to continue to create value for all our stakeholders, including our global employees, and excel in the responsible mining of our mineral resources,” commented CEO Neal Froneman in a statement.

Sibanye recently became the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and rhodium and the second-largest primary producer of palladium, while remaining a significant gold producer.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

