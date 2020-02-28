Sibanye marks ‘transformational moment’ on NYSE

JSE- and NYSE-listed Sibanye-Stillwater on Friday changed its NYSE ticker symbol from SBGL to SBSW following a recent internal restructuring and name change.

To mark this transformational moment in the company’s history, the company’s executives rang the stock exchange’s closing bell.

“We are excited to mark the ongoing transformation of the group, with the group holding company changing from Sibanye Gold to Sibanye-Stillwater and our ticker symbol changing, which better reflects our integrated company that combines both gold and platinum-group metal operations.

“Together, our focus is to continue to create value for all our stakeholders, including our global employees, and excel in the responsible mining of our mineral resources,” commented CEO Neal Froneman in a statement.

Sibanye recently became the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and rhodium and the second-largest primary producer of palladium, while remaining a significant gold producer.