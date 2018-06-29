http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.00 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 13.71 Change: 0.07
Au 1251.22 $/oz Change: 1.36
Pt 852.00 $/oz Change: -1.81
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sibanye enters into strategic exploration partnership to unlock value in Argentina

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sibanye enters into strategic exploration partnership to unlock value in Argentina

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Creamer Media
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman

29th June 2018

By: Nadine James
Creamer Media Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater has entered into an agreement with TSX-listed Regulus Resources, and its newly formed subsidiary Aldebaran Resources, to create a strategic partnership to unlock value at the Altar copper/gold project, in San Juan province, Argentina.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sibanye’s wholly-owned subsidiary Stillwater Canada will enter into an option and joint venture agreement with Aldebaran, whereby the latter will have the option to earn a maximum 80% interest in a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stillwater Canada – Peregrine Metals.

Advertisement

Peregrine owns the Altar project.

Concurrently, Regulus will also spin out its Rio Grande copper/gold project and other early-stage mining assets in Argentina to Aldebaran, including the drill-ready Aguas Calientes gold/silver project.

Advertisement

Aldebaran has entered into a subscription agreement with Route One Investment Company, which has committed to providing initial financing of at least $30-million to Aldebaran.

Pursuant to the arrangement, Aldebaran may also elect to earn a further 20% interest in the Altar project by spending an additional $25-million over a three-year period following the initial earn-in.

The arrangement sees Sibanye benefit from upfront proceeds of $15-million and a 19.9% shareholding in Aldebaran.

Moreover, the miner retains a direct interest in the Altar project of either 40% or 20%, as well as an indirect exposure though its shareholding in Aldebaran.

Additionally, through its shareholding in Aldebaran, Sibanye will have indirect exposure to the Argentinean exploration assets that Aldebaran will be acquiring from Regulus as part of the arrangement.

Sibanye states that the arrangement creates a “new, well-capitalised, Argentinean-focused exploration company”, which is expected to benefit from the synergies derived from exploring a multiproject portfolio.

“This transaction is consistent with our strategy of maintaining our focus and investment on our core mining operations. We believe Aldebaran possesses the vision, skills and experience to unlock the considerable upside potential of the Altar project, in which we will continue to hold a meaningful interest,” commented Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman.

Regulus CEO and director John Black added that the agreement is designed to provide immediate benefits to the shareholders of both companies, as well as exposure to significant future upside potential from an attractive portfolio of exploration projects.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.115 1.709s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close