https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.33 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 15.08 Change: -0.08
Au 1674.39 $/oz Change: 42.70
Pt 972.52 $/oz Change: -8.97
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sibanye CEO eyes future gold M&A worth as much as $5bn

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sibanye CEO eyes future gold M&A worth as much as $5bn

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

24th February 2020

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

FLORIDA – Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s top platinum miner, may consider targeting a future acquisition worth as much as $5-billion to expand its gold portfolio, potentially in North America.

Once the Johannesburg-based producer resumes dividend payments and trims its debt load, it would be in a position to accelerate its focus on M&A, CEO Neal Froneman said in an interview, adding that the company is also weighing a switch in its primary listing to the US.

Advertisement

“I think we’re underweight in gold,” Froneman said, speaking on the sidelines of the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference in Florida. “If you’re going to move the needle, you have to look at four, or five, billion dollar acquisitions.”

Sibanye is likely to target North America-based gold producers with multiple assets, and may also in the future consider adding battery metals, he said. The producer is focused in the short-term on plans to resume dividend payments this year and on bolstering its balance sheet.

Advertisement

Along with competitors such as Anglo American Platinum, Sibanye is benefiting from a sharp rally in prices of palladium and rhodium, and said earlier this month it had rebounded to a profit in 2019 after posting a loss a year earlier. Stricter vehicle emissions standards, including in China, are spurring more demand for the metals, which are used to curb vehicle emissions.

While there’s no indication that prices of palladium are in a bubble, the industry is likely to see customers substitute the material for platinum, Froneman said. “You might see palladium come back a bit,” he said. “You’ll certainly see platinum increase.”

New York, Toronto or London are possible target locations as Sibanye pursues plans to move its main stock exchange listing outside of South Africa. “The work we’ve done so far suggests that New York is the better point for a company like ourselves,” Froneman said.

Sibanye shares slumped as much as 8.5% in Johannesburg. The stock has almost tripled over the past 12 months.

South Africa currently isn’t an investor friendly destination and reforms by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government have been too slow, according to the executive.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.209 1.641s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close